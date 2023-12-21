New Castle police looking for man accused of running headstone scam across Delaware Valley

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- Police in New Castle, Delaware are looking for a man accused of scamming people who believed they were purchasing headstones for their deceased loved ones.

On Dec. 20, the department said 54-year-old Gregory Stefan, of Pennsylvania, would reach out to victims as they were in mourning, would meet them at a cemetery and design a headstone for them. After creating a formal contract and collecting payment, police said Stefan would send letters to the scam victims, saying his business had gone bankrupt and he couldn't uphold the contract.

A warrant was issued for Stefan's arrest, and detectives have charged him with two felonies: theft of $1,500 or greater and theft by false pretenses.

Gregory Stefan, wanted for an alleged headstone scam in New Castle County New Castle County Police

He is currently wanted on the outstanding warrant.

New Castle police believe there could be more victims in the county, and say multiple people have reported the scam in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

If you think you were a victim of the scam or have any information, police ask that you contact Detective Sara Sigoda at sara.sigoda@newcastlede.gov or call (302)395-8238.

Tips can also be called in to the New Castle County Division of Police non-emergency number at (302) 573-2800, Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333, or submitted online.