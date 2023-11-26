Haverford College student identified as 1 of 3 men shot in Burlington, Vermont Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A student from Haverford College was among three men of Palestinian descent who were shot in Burlington, Vermont while visiting over Thanksgiving weekend.

Police say the three men were visiting the home of one of the victim's relatives for Thanksgiving. Officials say an armed man confronted them on Prospect Street, without speaking, and allegedly discharged at least four rounds around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Two of the victims were wearing keffiyehs, scarfs that have come to symbolize Palestinian solidarity, officials said. Police said two of the victims are U.S. citizens and one is a legal resident.

The Haverford College student was identified as 20-year-old Kinnan Abdalhamid, who is a junior.

Haverford College President Wendy Raymond and Dean John McKnight released a joint statement on the school's X account Sunday afternoon.

"Friends, we learned early this morning that a member of our community, Haverford junior Kinnan Abdalhamid, is recovering from a gunshot wound in Burlington, VT, after he and two of his lifelong friends were shot near the University of Vermont campus by an unknown assailiant(s) Saturday evening. All three are described in news reports as sustaining non-life-threatening injuries. We are in contact with Kinnan's family, who live overseas. Dean McKnight will be traveling to Burlington today. Kinnan and his friends are all Palestinian students studying at U.S. colleges and universities. Police are investigating the shootings, and we await word on whether it will be pursued as a hate crime. In the meantime, know that Haverford College condemns all acts of hatred. We continue to work toward peace within our community and everywhere. Please join us in holding Kinnan, his friends, their families, and their communities in the light at this awful moment, as we come together in community in support of one another."

The shooting suspect is believed to have ran off.

Investigators say that so far, there is no information to suggest the shooting suspect's motive.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Vermont on Sunday night said it was investigating "the identity of the shooter and the shooter's motives" to determine whether a federal crime had been committed.