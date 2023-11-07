Have a $2 bill laying around? It could be worth thousands

Historical US artifacts sitting in Dallas awaiting auction Historical US artifacts sitting in Dallas awaiting auction 02:06

If you have any old $2 bills laying around, they could be worth thousands.

Some newer bills, such as those printed in 2003, could have significant value.

According to Heritage Auctions, the largest auction house in the world that deals with currency, a $2 bill from 2003 with a very low serial number recently sold at auction for $2,400. Later, it resold for $4,000.

The auction site U.S. Currency Auctions estimates that uncirculated $2 bills from nearly every year up to 1917 are worth at least $1,000.

A $2 bill with a red seal can sell for $3 to $2,500. Those with brown or blue seals can sell for hundreds.

You can find a complete list of the values of collectible $2 bills at uscurrencyauctions.com.