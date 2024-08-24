3 dead, car flipped on its roof in Hatboro, Pennsylvania crash Friday night

HATBORO, Pa. (CBS) -- Three people were killed and two others are injured after a head-on crash on Friday night in Hatboro, Pennsylvania, police said.

Police arrived at the crash scene at County Line Road and Park Avenue around 6:35 p.m. and found three damaged vehicles, including a Chevrolet Camaro driven by a 31-year-old man.

Investigators believe the Camaro driver was heading west on County Line Road when he crossed into oncoming traffic in the eastbound lanes, hitting a Nissan SUV driven by a 69-year-old woman. A Hyundai SUV that was behind the Nissan was also involved in the crash.

The drivers of the Chevrolet and Nissan were both pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers had to be extricated from the Chevy including a 31-year-old woman, who was taken to Jefferson Abington Hospital and pronounced dead there.

A 23-year-old woman pulled from the Chevy was listed in critical condition at Jefferson Abington with severe injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center and listed in stable condition.

Police said the impact of the crash flipped one of the vehicles onto its roof.

Police have not released the names of the people involved as families are still being notified.