Watch CBS News
Local News

Man pointing gun at people prompts shelter-in-place in Hatboro, closes schools

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

HATBORO, Pa. (CBS) -- All Hatboro residents were told to shelter in place Wednesday as police respond to an incident at an apartment.

The Montgomery County Department of Public Safety said a man was barricaded inside a unit of an apartment building on South York Road.

Around 9:17 p.m., authorities responded to an emergency call for a man pointing a gun at people.

No shots were fired. Law enforcement is currently negotiating with the suspect.

As police responded to the incident, the Hatboro-Horsham School District announced all schools and offices would be closed.

The district said students should not be walking to school or out at the bus stop.

Police are responding to an apartment at York Road and Moreland Avenue.

There are road closures in the area and residents were told to shelter in place.

York Road is closed between Montgomery Avenue and Byberry Road.

Moreland Avenue is closed between Penn Street and Chester Avenue.

HATBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT Wednesday, March 15th, 2023, 4:22 AM ALERT: POLICE ACTIVITY IS IN PROGRESS AT THE...

Posted by Borough of Hatboro on Wednesday, March 15, 2023
CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on March 15, 2023 / 7:01 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.