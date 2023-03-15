Man pointing gun at people prompts shelter-in-place in Hatboro, closes schools

HATBORO, Pa. (CBS) -- All Hatboro residents were told to shelter in place Wednesday as police respond to an incident at an apartment.

The Montgomery County Department of Public Safety said a man was barricaded inside a unit of an apartment building on South York Road.

Around 9:17 p.m., authorities responded to an emergency call for a man pointing a gun at people.

No shots were fired. Law enforcement is currently negotiating with the suspect.

As police responded to the incident, the Hatboro-Horsham School District announced all schools and offices would be closed.

The district said students should not be walking to school or out at the bus stop.

All HHSD schools and offices are closed today, 3/15, due to significant police activity currently occurring in Hatboro. There is a shelter in place for parts of Hatboro. More information to come. — Hatboro-Horsham School District (@HH_Schools) March 15, 2023

Police are responding to an apartment at York Road and Moreland Avenue.

There are road closures in the area and residents were told to shelter in place.

York Road is closed between Montgomery Avenue and Byberry Road.

Moreland Avenue is closed between Penn Street and Chester Avenue.

HATBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT Wednesday, March 15th, 2023, 4:22 AM ALERT: POLICE ACTIVITY IS IN PROGRESS AT THE... Posted by Borough of Hatboro on Wednesday, March 15, 2023