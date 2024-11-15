Pennsylvania man featured as one of the finalists in 2024 Ultimate Men's Health Guy

Meet the Pennsylvania man featured as a runner-up in Men's Health magazine 2024 Ultimate Guy

Meet the Pennsylvania man featured as a runner-up in Men's Health magazine 2024 Ultimate Guy

Meet the Pennsylvania man featured as a runner-up in Men's Health magazine 2024 Ultimate Guy

A Bucks County man is featured in Men's Health magazine as part of the publication's search for the "ultimate guy."

Working out in his basement in Bucks County is a daily ritual for Hassan Paige.

"Lifting weights is very meditative for me," he said. "Honestly, I feel like I'm in the best shape of my life."

Here's the crazy thing, he's always been in good shape, working out and watching his diet, but in 2019 he had a heart attack.

"It was a bit of a shock to say the least," Paige said.

The 54-year-old data analyst ended up having two stents to repair coronary arteries. He said the recovery was difficult physically and emotionally.

"To come out on the other side of that, that's really the best feeling of all," Paige said. His journey is highlighted in the newest edition of Men's Health.

"It's still crazy to me to see myself in print like this," he said. Being called "King Comeback," Paige is a runner-up in this year's Ultimate Men's Health Guy search.

"It's still a little surreal to see yourself in a magazine that you've read and admired for years," he said.

The article said, "Doctors Declared Him Dead. Twice. Then His Whole Life Changed." A new outlook on adversity.

"The best advice I can give is whatever it is, it's temporary. This is not going to be the sum total of where you're at in your life, and that you can overcome this and can get past this. I'm a living example of that," he said.

Paige said his art helped him get through post-heart attack depression.

"The biggest reward for me is just been able to feel like myself again," he said.

Enjoying nature and hoping to be an inspiration for others on how to survive and thrive after a devastating setback.

"I'm back, I'm back. Thankfully, I am back," he said.

In addition to staying in shape, Paige also now takes cholesterol and blood pressure medications. He said he can't believe his story is now being shared with Men's Health's 21 million readers internationally.