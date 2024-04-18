"Harry Potter" actor Warwick Davis mourns death of his wife, who appeared with him in franchise's final film

Warwick Davis, the actor who portrayed beloved Professor Flitwick in the "Harry Potter" film franchise, is mourning the death of his wife and colleague Samantha Davis, who acted alongside him in the series and more. Samantha Davis, her husband's "favorite human," died at the age of 53 on March 24, CBS News partner BBC reported.

In a statement released by Lucasfilm Ltd., Warwick Davis said his wife was his "most trusted confidante" and that her passing "left a huge hole in our lives as a family."

"I miss her hugs. She was a unique character, always seeing the sunny side of life. She had a wicked sense of humor and always laughed at my bad jokes," he said. "...She was passionate about helping people, without judgment. She had time for everyone and a genuine listening ear."

The couple met on the set of the movie "Willow" in 1988 and were married three years later. They've worked together on several projects over the years, including "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2," in which she played a goblin.

"She instilled such confidence in me. With her by my side, I was sure I could achieve anything. It was like having a super-power," Warwick Davis said. "Without Sammy, there would have been no Tenable Quiz show, no 'Willow' series. No 'Idiot Abroad Series 3.'"

(L-R) Harrison Davis, Samantha Davis, Warwick Davis, and Annabelle Davis attend Lucasfilm and Imagine Entertainment's New Series "Willow" Premiere at Regency Village Theatre on November 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

The couple also founded the charity Little People UK in 2012 to serve as a resource to those with dwarfism. In a statement, the charity announced her death on Thursday, saying, "Her passion for supporting members of the community was unmatched."

"We know this is going to be a huge loss to everyone and we want you to know we will be here to support," the charity posted on social media.

Lucasfilm Ltd., the production company responsible for "Willow" and "Star Wars," the latter of which Warwick Davis also acted in, said that Samantha was "a beloved member of the Lucasfilm community."

CBS News has not confirmed her cause of death. Warwick Davis said that his wife's mobility became impaired in recent years, although "she was determined that it would not impact her quality of life and limit what she did and was able to achieve."

"Although the pain of losing Sammy and being without her is unbearable, I feel so fortunate I was able to be close to her and experience her magic for 35 years," he said.

The couple's children, Annabelle and Harrison Davis, also released a statement, calling their mom "the kindest, most inspirational and loving Mumma we could of wished for."

"No matter the time or place she was there to answer our silly questions, tell us what to do, and to listen when we needed," they said. "...Her love and happiness has carried us through our whole lives, and will be what carries us forward now. Everything we do, we do for her."