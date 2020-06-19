Highly-Anticipated Harriet Tubman Museum In Cape May Holds Virtual Grand Opening To Celebrate Juneteenth

CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) -- The coronavirus may have stalled many projects, but it's not stopping one of our area's most highly-anticipated museums from moving forward. The Harriet Tubman Museum in Cape May held a virtual grand opening on Friday afternoon.

Although it's virtual, for now, opening the museum on Juneteenth was deliberate. But officials couldn't predict that it would come as Americans continue to march through the streets demanding racial equality.

"How appropriate, what a wonderful opportunity. How fortunate are we?" museum trustee Lynda Anderson-Towns said.

Progress continues on the Harriet Tubman Museum in Cape May as demonstrators continue to march in the streets demanding social justice.

Although it's a coincidence the museum is opening amid protests for racial equality, Anderson-Towns says it offers them an opportunity to speak to Harriet Tubman's power

"I think it's divine timing. I do believe that it is just absolute God's intervention," she said.

"Harriet Tubman, she didn't let anything stop her and it would be kind of embarrassing if we were so wimpy that we couldn't get this museum open," Bob Mullock, president of the Harriet Tubman Museum, said.

Coronavirus shutdowns stalled construction. When we first visited the museum in February, the walls were down to the studs. But as construction continues, on Juneteenth, a celebration of when all slaves realized they were free, they held a virtual grand opening.

Cape May was a stop on the Underground Railroad and Tubman herself stayed here as she helped get escaped slaves to freedom.

"What we hope is that people will learn from Harriet. That No. 1, keep fighting, keep going no matter what the obstacle is," Mullock said.

As construction and installations continue, organizers say opening to the public will be determined by the coronavirus.

