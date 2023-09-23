Harper's 20th homer sparks Phillies to 7-5 come-from-behind win over Mets

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper sparked Philadelphia's comeback from a two-run deficit by reaching 20 homers for the ninth time, leading the Phillies over the New York Mets 7-5 on Saturday for their fourth straight win.

Harper had three RBIs for the defending NL champions (86-69), who are closing in on an NL wild card berth. Alec Bohm also homered as the Phillies, who opened a four-game lead over Arizona for the top wild card.

Philadelphia would clinch a playoff berth Sunday with a win and a loss by either the Chicago Cubs or Miami Marlins. The Phillies have not reached the playoffs in successive seasons since a five-year stretch from 2007-11.

Philadelphia trailed 2-0 before Harper homered off facing of the second deck in right-center in the second inning, a drive off José Quintana (3-6). Harper, who made his season debut on May 2 following Tommy John surgery, has 15 home runs in his last 44 games.

Nick Castellanos hit a tying triple later in the second and Alec Bohm hit his 19th home run in the third for a 3-2 lead. Harper added a two-run single in a three-run fifth that included Trea Turner's run-scoring grounder.

Zack Wheeler (13-6) improved to 4-0 in his last six starts, allowing five runs — three earned — and eight hits in seven innings.

Gregory Soto struck out Mark Vientos with two men on to end the eighth and José Alvarado pitched a perfect ninth for his 10th save in 12 chances.

New York took a 2-0 lead in the second when Brett Baty's grounder skipped under Turner's glove at shortstop for an error.

Quintana (3-6) gave up six runs — five earned runs — and eight hits in six innings with a season-high 10 strikeouts.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: Despite Tropical Storm Ophelia altering OF Starling Marte's Triple-A rehab assignment, Mets manager Buck Showalter said the plan remains for Marte to rejoin the team for the final weekend of the season at home against the Phillies next week. Marte has missed seven weeks with a groin injury.

Phillies: Manager Rob Thomson said that in preparation for the postseason, he wants to see how a few of his relievers look pitching three days in a row in the final week of the season, if possible. However, he added that he would avoid doing that with Alvarado and RHP Seranthony Domínguez, who both spent time on the IL this season.

UP NEXT

RHP José Butto (1-2, 3.09 ERA) is scheduled to start Sunday for the Mets and LHP Cristopher Sánchez (2-5, 3.55 ERA) for the Phillies.