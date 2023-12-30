Stranded seal found on NJ beach counts holiday blessings after being treated at Marine Mammal Stranding Center

LONG BEACH ISLAND, N.J. (CBS) -- A harbor seal is counting his blessings this holiday season. He was found stranded and badly injured on a Surf City beach on Christmas Day.

Onlookers and police realized the little guy needed help so they called the Marine Mammal Stranding Center who came out and took the seal to their center for treatment.

Upon further inspection at the center's Intensive Care Unit, they found the yearling had a large laceration on his left hip and several other smaller lacerations on his body. The staff administered fluids and flushed out his wounds. During his medical examination, MMSC's veterinarian determined the likely cause of the wound was a shark bite. Oral and topical medications were started to prevent infection. After several days of care, the center is now reporting on its Facebook page that the harbor seal is doing well.

According to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, "Harbor seals are the most common seal in our waters, migrating into New Jersey and as far south as North Carolina each winter. Most stranded harbor seals in our area are yearlings or second-year animals. Adult harbor seals can grow up to 5 feet long and weigh 200 pounds. They are brown in color with mottled spots, and heart-shaped nostrils."

Since the Marine Mammal Stranding Center started in 1978, they have responded to over 6,000 animals. And just in the last five years, they said they have averaged helping over 180 animals annually. Additionally, they said that since 2010 the most common rescues have been grey seals, harbor seals, loggerhead sea turtles and bottlenose dolphins.

The center responds to emergencies 24 hours a day seven days a week. Their hotline is (609) 266-0538 should you come across a marine mammal or sea turtle.

Donations to the center are always appreciated and can be made through their website or can be mailed to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, PO Box 773, 3625 Atlantic-Brigantine Boulevard, Brigantine, NJ 08203.