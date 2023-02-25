22-year-old shot, critical in North Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 22-year-old man is in critical condition Saturday afternoon after he was shot in North Philadelphia, police say. The shooting happened on the 2500 block of West Harold Street around 3:30 p.m.
Police say the man was shot in the back and transported to Temple University Hospital. He was placed in critical condition.
No arrest was made at this point.
If you have any information, call police.
