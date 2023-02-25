Watch CBS News
Crime

22-year-old shot, critical in North Philadelphia: police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Feb. 25, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: Feb. 25, 2023 (AM) 03:16

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 22-year-old man is in critical condition Saturday afternoon after he was shot in North Philadelphia, police say. The shooting happened on the 2500 block of West Harold Street around 3:30 p.m.

22-year-old-in-critical-condition-after-shooting-in-north-philly-police.jpg

Police say the man was shot in the back and transported to Temple University Hospital. He was placed in critical condition.

No arrest was made at this point.

If you have any information, call police.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on February 25, 2023 / 6:41 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.