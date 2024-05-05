Motorists in Harford County urged to plan alternative routes after deadly bus crash on I-95 N

Here's your Sunday morning news round up | 05/05/2024 Here's your Sunday morning news round up | 05/05/2024 01:56

BALTIMORE – All northbound lanes on I-95 are closed after a party bus crashed, claimed a life, and sent 23 passengers to multiple hospitals early Sunday morning.

Maryland State Police are investigating the single vehicle crash.

Police say around 6:00 a.m. they responded to reports of the party bus that crashed near mile marker 77 in Belcamp, Harford County, MD.

1 Person is dead following morning party bus accident on I95 in #belcamp pic.twitter.com/AKOpiy8HV9 — Joppa-Magnolia VFC (@jmvfc8) May 5, 2024

After further investigation they found that the vehicle was traveling northbound when it lost control and struck a guardrail.

The bus was occupying 24 people.

One passenger was pronounced dead on the scene. The 23 other passengers were taken to multiple hospitals for evaluation and treatment for injuries. Several of them are reported to be in serious conditions.

The Maryland State Crash Team is leading the ongoing investigation as the cause of the crash is currently unknown.

Troopers from the Bel Air Barrack also responded to the scene along with officers from the Maryland Transportation Authority Police and deputies from the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

Assistance is being provided by the MDOT State Highway Administration personnel as well.

No charges have been filed.