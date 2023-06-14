Happy Hookers in Burlington County help military families in need

BURLINGTON, N.J. (CBS) -- A group of Burlington County women, who call themselves "The Happy Hookers," are helping fellow military moms by crocheting dozens of free baby blankets, booties, caps, and sweaters.

The women, who identify as "Happy Hookers" based on the crochet hooks they use, live at Masonic Village at Burlington, NJ, and they visited Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst last Friday to hand out their wares.

"It was a great feeling," "Happy Hooker," Madalyn Crackel said. "I liked doing for anybody. Doesn't matter who it is, but to help other people who can't do it."

Crackel began crocheting when she was about three years old in 1937.

"Gave me something to do," Crackel said. "I could never just sit back then. We had no TV or nothing."

What she did have, besides a crochet kit, was a sense of service to her country. Her mom used to entertain injured troops at Fort Dix, while her husband served in the Army.

A group of Burlington County women, known as the "Happy Hookers," are hooking up local military moms. And why are these women called "happy hookers?" Tune in at 4:55 pm @CBSPhiladelphia to find out! pic.twitter.com/EyCXoK4vRs — Brandon Goldner (@GoldnerTV) June 14, 2023

"So, I guess I had that helping other people from the time I remember," Crackel said.

The "Happy Hookers" are now looking to hook up other people in need.

"If there's any groups out there who need something, we would like to know about it," Crackel said. "Maybe we can be making things for them, people in need."

As for the group's name, "Happy Hooker" Carol Kovacs isn't as thrilled about it.

"So, then I joined, and they said, 'Happy Hookers,'" Kovacs said, making a face. "I thought, 'I don't know about that.'"

Crackel responded, "I don't know, once we got called 'Happy Hookers,' everybody started joining us! So, the name worked!"