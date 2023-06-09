Happy Homecoming: Air Force dad surprises his kids at school

Military dad pulls off big surprise for his kids in South Jersey

LUMBERTON, N.J. (CBS) - A military dad pulls off a big surprise for his kids in South Jersey. Air Force Lt. Col. Bryan Shoupe surprised his two sons on Thursday at Bobby's Run School in Lumberton Township, Burlington County.

Shoupe's daughter Felicity was surprised at Ashbrook Elementary.

Shoupe has been deployed in Turkey for almost a year.

His kids had a short visit with him back in December.