3 local robotics teams vying to get to Houston for robotics championship

HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Student engineers from across our area are on their way to the Robotics World Championship in Houston, Texas.

"I'm so proud. It's not just I get to go on a vacation," senior Devon Mattox said. "It's an achievement."

Haverford High School's Team 484 Roboforce are relishing in its accomplishments and it's for more than building their mascot Henry.

The proud student engineers are on their way to the FIRST Robotics World Championship.

"The entire team working on it," senior Kibby Shelton said. "We put in a lot of hours and I feel accomplished not only in my own work but my team members."

"We worked extremely hard this year," junior Justin Baylis said. "It feels really amazing, it's a great comeback from last year."

Last year they made it to districts but missed out on the world championship. Despite that setback, the students stayed optimistic.

And this year they came roaring back, already winning two competitions. This will be their second time in 23 years making it to worlds.

Monroe: "Did you think at the beginning of this process that you would be on your way to Texas?" Mattox: "Absolutely not. I didn't think we'd get to districts." Monroe: "But you kept pushing forward right?" Mattox: "And we kept winning."

And it's not just Haverford. Central High School in Philly is going to Texas and so is Hamilton West in New Jersey.

This is the first time for Team 2495, the Hive Mind, from Hamilton West High School, to go to worlds.

"In robotics, it's not about how smart you are or how strong you are, it's more about how well you can work with other people," 910-freshman Brooke Almodoval said.

As they pack their gear to go to Houston, their coach says the team's tenacity is about more than just building robots.

"Those are the things that we're instilling in our students, to go make a difference, make a positive impact in the world," Palmere said.

The competition begins April 19.

