1-year-old who was kidnapped by teen in South Jersey spotted in Philadelphia: U.S. Marshals

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 1-year-old who was kidnapped by a teenager in South Jersey was spotted in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section on Monday, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Hakeem Hintzen, 1, and Akera Johns, 16, were spotted at 32nd Street and Susquehanna Avenue early Monday morning.

@USMS_Philly is assisting the NY-NJ RFTF and Vineland PD in locating Hakeem Hintzen, 1, and Akera Johns, 16. Johns has been charged with kidnapping after she refused to return Hintzen to his mother on Nov 11. Hintzen and Johns were seen this morning at 32nd & Susquehanna Ave. pic.twitter.com/yqg0flatb3 — U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia (@USMS_Philly) November 13, 2023

The U.S. Marshals said Johns has been charged with kidnapping after she refused to return Hintzen to his mother on Nov. 11.

Before being spotted in Philadelphia, Hintzen and Johns were last seen on Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Cumberland Family Shelter on Mays Landing Road in Vineland.

Akera is 5 foot, 10 inches, and weighs about 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, New Jersey State Police said.

Hintzen is about 2 feet tall, about 35 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact the Vineland Police Department at (856) 696-1212.

Anonymous tips are welcomed, police said.