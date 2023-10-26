Haddonfield police investigate string of arson incidents at one home in South Jersey

HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) -- Haddonfield police are investigating a string of arsons that have all happened at the same home. In each case, a car was set on fire.

The latest fire was captured on video.

Home security camera video shows the towering flames after police say an SUV parked in a family's driveway was intentionally set on fire. The homeowners tell CBS News Philadelphia they were sleeping at the time and didn't wake up until officers were banging on their door.

"Through investigation, we learned that there was a suspect that actually lit the car on fire using gasoline," Chief Jason Cutler said.

Detectives from the Haddonfield Police Department and Camden County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating an arson... Posted by Haddonfield Police Dept. on Tuesday, October 24, 2023

In the video, you can see the suspect pouring gasoline from a red gas can on the SUV's windshield. Then, police say gas was poured across the driveway before it was set on fire.

It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday on Concord Circle in Haddonfield.

"It's frightening at some level but I'm just confused and curious about what's this about," Frank Carr said.

Police said one of the challenges in this case the arsons have been sporadic happening years apart. They have working theories as to why this home has been targeted but they're not saying because it's an active investigation.

Police said this is now the third time a car has been set on fire in this same driveway in the past six years.

The first arson was in 2017, then again in 2021 and now this past weekend. What's even more mysterious, police said each time a different homeowner has been living there.

PUBLIC SAFETY UPDATE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Detectives from the Haddonfield Police Department, Camden County... Posted by Haddonfield Police Dept. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Hughes: "Why this home?"

Chief Cutler: "We don't know that's a good question but it's really centered around this one residence in town. We don't have an arsonist running through town."

Police believe the same person is responsible in all the cases.

Some neighbors tell us they're now installing more security cameras around their homes because they feel uneasy that this keeps happening.

"What's the next time?" Mike Cush said. "What does he do, does he blow up a car, does he blow up the house? Who knows, that's the scary thing."

So far, no one's been hurt.

Police believe other homes are not at risk but they're asking everyone to keep their eyes open and report anything suspicious.