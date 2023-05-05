Haddonfield Police investigate three attempted burglaries in South Jersey

HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) -- Homeowners in Haddonfield are being extra vigilant after police said burglars tried to break into three different homes and vehicles in three weeks.

According to Haddonfield Police, the attempted break-ins happened near the Tavistock Country Club.

Cindy McDonnell lives a few doors down from where one of the attempted break-ins happened and she said her neighbor posted surveillance video of the attempted break-in to social media.

"So, it spread through Haddonfield like wildfire, so thankfully everyone's sort of in the know now," McDonnell said. "I think it's really scary. I don't like having someone roaming around our neighborhood."

Residents in Haddonfield are being extra vigilant as police are investigating three attempted home and vehicle break-ins in three weeks. Today at 5:30 pm @CBSPhiladelphia, you'll see Ring video of the break-in attempts and the steps neighbors are taking to protect themselves. pic.twitter.com/jbQcH3NpCU — Brandon Goldner (@GoldnerTV) May 5, 2023

Joseph Wilk has lived in the area for 52 years.

"This is worse than I've ever seen it. I don't know if it's because of our close proximity to 295, but we're certainly targets here," Wilk said. "We've talked about it with the neighbors, and what we're attempting to do is to be aware of everything. Cars that shouldn't be there that are there, that type thing, and helping each other out."

As detectives continue to investigate, Haddonfield Police Chief Jason Cutler said there's ways for homeowners to become less of a target.

"Lock your doors, remove your belongings from your cars. Take your keys," Chief Cutler said. "Biggest thing is, use your security system if you have it."

Police ask anyone with information about these crimes to call officers at 856-429-3000.