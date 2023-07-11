Watch CBS News
$5M grant aims to move Haddonfield Police Department out of building prone to flooding, mold

HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) --For years, Haddonfield police said they've been dealing with flooding and mold issues inside their building amid efforts to push for a new headquarters. Now, with help from the state, a move may be in the near future.

Haddonfield police HQ is down in the basement of a building. There are no windows, and it's dark and damp.

The chief said for nearly a decade, he's been pushing for a new and safer home for his officers -- and Tuesday, he got one step closer.

"It's going to be a game changer for us, it really is," said Chief Jason Cutler, with the Haddonfield Police Department.

For more than 90 years, Haddonfield police has been operating out of the basement of a borough hall.

Chief Cutler said the department has not only outgrown the small space, but it's been dealing with aging infrastructure.

"It's not healthy at all. We had some air quality testing done and we have mold in the basement with no ventilation," Chief Cutler said.

Chief Cutler shared pictures with that show mold on the floor and ceiling, and he said the department has flooded some 20 times since 2017.

"I think every room in the police department has been damaged at some point in the past couple years," Chief Cutler said.

On Tuesday, the borough announced it's been awarded $5 million from the state of New Jersey for construction of a new police headquarters.

The borough purchased the shuttered Bank of America building earlier this year around the corner on Walnut Street. CBS Philadelphia has been told that the money will be used to help retrofit the building in an effort to the department a safer and larger space.

"It really is time to give our officers the space and the place they can call home," Haddonfield Mayor Colleen Bianco Bezich said.

The chief said the borough has bids out for architects and he's hoping to make the move in about 12 to 18 months.

First published on July 11, 2023 / 6:09 PM

