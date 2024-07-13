Haddonfield Crafts and Fine Arts Festival draws large crowds at 30th annual event

HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) -- The 30th Annual Haddonfield Crafts and Fine Arts Festival kicked off on Saturday. Large crowds descended on Kings Highway for the festival with more than 200 artists showcasing their work.

Artists like Jen McCleary, owner of Jen McCleary Art and Design, has been part of the festival for the past six years.

"This is one of my favorite craft shows," she said.

McCleary says she's been an artist her entire life. She specializes in mixed media and digital collage as well as ceramics. For McCleary, it's not just a job, but a lifelong passion.

"I love doing these shows and connecting with people who enjoy art. If they buy something that's great, but I also love just talking to people about my work. If they compliment me that's just as good as selling something," she said.

From artwork to woodwork, the Haddonfield Crafts and Fine Arts Festival showcased artists with a wide range of talents.

Joe Camporeale with JC Custom Crafts is the man behind these wood pieces.

"I do a lot of cutting boards, a lot of serving boards," Camporeale said.

He's also created skateboards, shovels and more.

"It's fun to make things that aren't just pretty to look at but that are also have a function. Beauty, functionality. That's kind of what I go for," Camporeale said.

As you walk along Kings Highway at the festival, you'll also find paintings, portraits and other designs that include wearable art.

For people like Paul Rossi, who found a gift for his brother and sister-in-law, Rossi says events like these are great for the community. It was also a great day to spend time with family.

"It's something you can't find in the store ordinarily and you try to help small businesses. And it's a great day to go walking around and get some gelato," Rossi said.

The festival continues on Sunday.