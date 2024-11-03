Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dies after being shot by Haddon Township police during alleged attempted burglary, N.J. attorney general says

By Laura Fay

/ CBS Philadelphia

Presidential candidates visit battlegrounds, North Philly fatal house fire, more | Digital Brief
Presidential candidates visit battlegrounds, North Philly fatal house fire, more | Digital Brief 02:32

A man died after he was shot by police during an alleged attempted burglary early Sunday morning in Haddon Township, the New Jersey attorney general's office said. 

Haddon Township police responded to a call just after 1 a.m. about an attempted burglary at an apartment complex on West Crystal Lake Avenue in Westmont, the attorney general's office said. 

Officers found a man in the stairwell armed with a knife. A police officer fired his weapon, hitting the man, the AG's office said. Officers gave medical aid at the scene and then the man was transported to Cooper University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said. Police found a knife at the scene, according to the attorney general's office.

The identities of the police officer and the man who was shot have not been released.

The attorney general's office is investigating the incident.

Laura Fay

Laura Fay is a digital content producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Laura previously worked as a reporter, editor and audience director at The 74, a nonprofit news organization covering education.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.