Man dies after being shot by Haddon Township police during alleged attempted burglary, N.J. attorney general says

A man died after he was shot by police during an alleged attempted burglary early Sunday morning in Haddon Township, the New Jersey attorney general's office said.

Haddon Township police responded to a call just after 1 a.m. about an attempted burglary at an apartment complex on West Crystal Lake Avenue in Westmont, the attorney general's office said.

Officers found a man in the stairwell armed with a knife. A police officer fired his weapon, hitting the man, the AG's office said. Officers gave medical aid at the scene and then the man was transported to Cooper University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said. Police found a knife at the scene, according to the attorney general's office.

The identities of the police officer and the man who was shot have not been released.

The attorney general's office is investigating the incident.