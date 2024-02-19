The story of how Jason Kelce signed a Philadelphia Eagles fan's shoe at the Sea Isle Wawa

The story of how Jason Kelce signed a Philadelphia Eagles fan's shoe at the Sea Isle Wawa

HADDON HEIGHTS, N.J. (CBS) -- A South Jersey woman is going viral on TikTok after she documented her journey to get Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce to sign her shoe.

@liv.vogel8 A true philly/south jersey story…manifesting getting your favorote player to sign your shoe and then running into him at Wawa the next morning ♬ Yeah! (feat. Lil Jon & Ludacris) - Usher

Olivia Vogel, of Haddon Heights, New Jersey, said she found out Kelce was in Sea Isle City last weekend for Mike's Seafood Run Walk for Autism.

"I manifested it. The entire day, my family group message, I said, 'I'm getting Jason Kelce to sign something,'" Vogel said. "They had no faith in me. I had faith in myself."

After the event, she found Kelce at the Ocean Drive bar in Sea Isle City and asked him to sign her shoe, but she had no pen.

"I was very disappointed. He handed me my shoe back, not signed," Vogel said. "I was very upset, so I left the OD and I went home."

But the next day, as she was waiting for her order at a Wawa with a friend, Kelce walked into the store.

"I said, 'I'm the one with the shoe from last night!' and he grinned. And I said, 'I have a pen now, can you sign it?'" Vogel said. "He signed my shoe, right here."

Vogel's TikTok about her quest to get Kelce to sign her shoe has since received more than 66,000 views and 4,700 likes.

"Wow, God really wanted this to happen for me," Vogel said. "He laid it out on my court, and I went with it. I rolled with it."

She's now encouraging others to manifest their dreams and put it out in the universe because it could become a reality.

"I manifested it." | A South Jersey woman is going viral on TikTok after she documented her journey to get Eagles player Jason Kelce to sign her shoe. How she manifested meeting him into reality today at 6:15 pm @CBSPhiladelphia. pic.twitter.com/jDZ5qLGbDZ — Brandon Goldner (@GoldnerTV) February 19, 2024