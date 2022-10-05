Eagles' Haason Reddick named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Eagles trying to make impact in Philadelphia community

Eagles trying to make impact in Philadelphia community

Eagles trying to make impact in Philadelphia community

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Eagles players continue to rack up awards this season. Linebacker Haason Reddick was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday.

Reddick is coming off his best game as an Eagle. The Temple University product and Camden native recorded four tackles, including two sacks, to go along with two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in a 29-21 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars to help the Birds improve to 4-0 for the first time since 2004.

In Week 3 against the Washington Commanders, Reddick had four tackles, including 1.5 sacks.

The Eagles signed Reddick to a three-year contract in March worth $45 million to help bolster a pass rush that was one of the worst in the league last season. So far, it's paying dividends -- the Eagles rank first in the league with 16 sacks.

Reddick is latest Eagles player to earn awards this season. It's also the third straight week an Eagles player has won NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Darius Slay and Brandon Graham both earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week in the past two weeks.

In Week 1, Zech McPhearson won NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Meanwhile, Jalen Hurts was named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for September last week.

The Eagles will try to go 5-0 on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.