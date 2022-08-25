Second man dies at hospital following West Philadelphia quadruple shooting, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say a second man has died after a quadruple shooting in West Philadelphia earlier this week. Police identified the 33-year-old man as Guymore Rookwood, of Philadelphia, on Thursday.

Rookwood was hit multiple times by gunshots in his torso, police say.

Police say he died Wednesday night. He's the second victim to die in the shooting that sent another two people to the hospital. Police identified the other man who died as Donald Forsythe, 55, of Philadelphia.

The shooting happened on Tuesday just before 5 p.m. at 60th and Race Streets.

Two other men -- a 60-year-old and a 33-year-old -- suffered gunshot wounds to the leg. They're both in stable condition.

Police say the four men were sitting in chairs, enjoying the weather when a gunman approached and started firing.

The gunman fled the scene, but police say there are cameras in the area.

So far, no arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.