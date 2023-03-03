Watch CBS News
Philadelphia police: Man turns the tables on attempted robbers

By Jasmine Payoute, CBS3 Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police say an elderly man was shot while fighting back during an attempted robbery.

It happened just after 11 p.m. at 10th and York Streets in North Philadelphia.

Police say the 71-year-old man was heading home after picking up take-out food from a Chinese restaurant when two suspects tried to rob him.

That's when the man pulled out his own gun, and he and the suspects fired shots.

The 71-year-old was hit in the leg and is expected to be OK.

The suspects ran off.

Philadelphia police Chief Inspector Scott Small said detectives are reviewing surveillance cameras in the area to see where they might have went.

"Hopefully these cameras recorded something that can help us," Small said.

The victim was just a few blocks from his home when he was shot, Small added.

First published on March 3, 2023 / 6:48 AM

