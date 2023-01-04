Watch CBS News
Group wanted in robbery, beating at SEPTA stop: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have released a new video on Wednesday of the suspects wanted in connection to a SEPTA robbery from last month.

Back on Dec. 12, a 20-year-old man was robbed while entering the SEPTA platform at 11th and Market Streets.

The victim chased the suspect and was later assaulted by a group.

If you have any information, contact the police.

