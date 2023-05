Digital Brief: May 28, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Police are working to find out what caused a truck to crash into a newly-opened discount grocery store in North Philadelphia.

It happened around 3 a.m. Sunday at the Grocery Outlet on North American and West Berks Streets.

No word if anyone was injured.

The store opened a few months ago.