Gritty 5K returns to South Philadelphia in October

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Get ready to lace up your shoes for the grittiest race in Philadelphia. The Flyers on Monday said the annual Gritty 5K will return on Oct. 21.

The 3.1-mile course will start at Wells Fargo Center and loop through FDR Park before ending back at the arena.

You can also expect to see some surprises from Gritty along the way.

Money raised from the race will go to Flyers Charities.

Runners can register for the Gritty 5K online.

First published on July 17, 2023 / 1:45 PM

