Federal funds allowed Washington Township Public Schools to expand preschool population

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Now that kids are back to school, hopefully those new school year jitters have eased. In this week's Focusing on the Future series, Wakisha Bailey heads to Washington Township where preschoolers are settling in.

Every day, Penelope asks her classmate Hunter: "What are we going to do today?"

These inquisitive minds are highly encouraged to ask questions at the Grenloch Terrace Elementary School.

"We are the Grenloch Gardeners," Christina Cox, the principal of Grenloch Terrace, said. "This is where learning starts, this is where learning happens."

Cox gave us a tour.

"This is where students are going to love or hate school," Cox said. "This is where parents get their taste of what Washington township is in the public education system."

Last year, the Washington Township Public Schools were awarded over $1 million from the Department of Education to expand the district's preschool population, so this fall kids like Hunter and Penelope can attend for free.

Cox says it's all worth it, but it was tricky at first.

"We had three to four weeks to hire staff, hire assistance, hire cafeteria assistants, train staff on curriculum," Cox said.

Sitting amongst some of the youngest Eagles fans is teacher Brooke Barbara.

"Our curriculum is play base and the children learn through their natural environment which is their play," Barbara said.

Mrs. Barbara isn't just a teacher, she's a mother. Her daughter is just a couple doors down.

As spirit day was wrapping up for more than 250 students, Cox says the districts goal one day is to expand Grenloch Terrace to all families.

"How many students that we have totaled in first or second grade, that's how many students eventually you should be able to provide preschool to for free," Cox said.

That deserves an Eagles cheer.

"Go Eagles," a young preschooler said.

