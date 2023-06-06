Phillies broadcaster fighting side effects of cancer treatments

Phillies Broadcaster is fighting the side effects of his battle with cancer

PHILADLEPHIA (CBS) -- A well-known Phillies broadcaster is fighting cancer treatment side-effects. He is also helping to find better therapies for future cancer patients.

"Work helps, it keeps your mind off of things I'm around people I care about all the time," Gregg Murphy, the radio broadcaster for the Phillies, said.

Murphy, affectionately known as "Murph", is back in the radio booth broadcasting for the Phillies after battling a blood cancer called Hairy Cell Leukemia.

"I was scared, lot of tears, having to tell your children you have cancer is a difficult conversation to have," Murphy said. "It's devastating honestly cause you don't know."

The 51-year-old is now in remission after chemotherapy but the treatment caused serious problems with his lungs.

"Those chemicals are tough on the body and can sometimes have undesired effects," Murphy said.

That collateral damage from the chemo has ushered in a year of different treatments and respiratory issues that make work challenging.

"Being in this business, TV radio, our voices are so important. Mine has been relatively weak and I do cough a lot," Murphy said. "But I've noticed over last couple weeks under this new protocol that I've really started to get stronger."

Murphy is now involved with the Leukemia Lymphoma Society raising money for research.

"All of that research money that we're able to raise it really does help," Murphy said.

He says the survival rate for his kind of cancer is now over 90% because of research that's led to new and improved treatments.

"If I can do my part to help that next group that's why I'm involved," Murphy said.

It's all about giving back for Murphy, who's grateful to be back home in the ballpark with his beloved Phillies.

"I feel blessed every day to be a part of this organization," Murphy said. "Coming here is like my other therapy and it doesn't' have any side effects."

Murphy has been nominated for the Visionary of the Year award from the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society that announcement will come Thursday night.