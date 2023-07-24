Local educational nonprofit reaching new heights in paving way for future teachers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A local educational nonprofit is paving the way for future teachers and reaching new heights this year by giving an unprecedented number of soon-to-be teachers hands-on experience.

For Shamar Long, he is no stranger to the halls of Germantown Friends School.

"Previously in 2016 and 2017, I was a student in the breakthrough program," Long said.

As he looks back at one of his old assignments from that time, other things have stayed the same.

Long remembers what it was like to be a student in the breakthrough of the Greater Philadelphia summer enrichment program then, but now, he's back six years later as a teaching fellow.

Shamar Long, a teaching fellow, at the Greater Philadelphia summer enrichment program

It's a summer program working to combat the teacher shortage by giving the next generation of diverse educators class time experience.

"I love that I kind of get the opportunity to speak with students that may not have ever had a Black male teacher in a classroom," he said, "because I know that is scarce in the world right now."

This summer, more than 30 teaching fellows and 180 students are part of the program. That's the most in the program's history since starting in 1995.

Classes span from science, debate and art as students like 13-year-old Nevaeh Tice get the chance to stay busy during summer break all while getting ahead on their education.

"It makes me very happy to be able to get to be their first student," Nevaeh said, "and hopefully give them a good impression of what students should be like."

Program leaders say over 450 college students have gone through the nine-week fellowship, and by the end, three out of four of them become educators.

It's a goal that long one day hopes to reach after he graduates from Villanova University.

"In my future, I would love to become a Black male teacher just because I not only, the credentials and having an education," Long said, "but also having the opportunity to speak to kids that I know came from the same background."

A background that he hopes to proudly share with his future generations.