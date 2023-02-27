NJ bridge closed that connects Stone Harbor, Middle Township

STONE HARBOR, N.J., (CBS) -- The Ocean Drive Bridge over Great Channel that connects Middle Township and Stone Harbor will be closed for construction, Cape May County officials said Monday.

Bridge construction began Monday and will go until Friday, March 3.

Drivers and motorists will be detoured around the work zone during active construction hours. The bridge will be re-opened at night.

Those who are trying to travel north on Ocean Drive and access the sound end of Stone Harbor will have to follow a detour onto US Route 147 to the Route 9 intersection. The detour continues north along Route 9 to Stone Harbor Boulevard.

Drivers will then be directed east along Stone Harbor Boulevard back to Third Avenue.

Those who are traveling south on Third Avenue and are looking to continue heading south to US Route 147, will be detoured west at the 96th Street intersection onto Stone Harbor Boulevard to the Route 9 intersection.

Drivers will then be directed south on Route 9 intersection of Indian Trail Road.

Drivers will then be directed east onto US Route 147.

Local traffic will be permitted approaching the Great Channel Bridge, but no traffic will be able to cross the bridge during active construction.