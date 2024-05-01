15-year-old suspected of stabbing grandmother to death in Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 15-year-old girl is in custody after police said she may have stabbed her grandmother in the city's Cobbs Creek neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

Capt. Anthony Ganard told reporters that officers responded to a home near South 63rd Street and Spruce Street just after 2 a.m. on May 1. Inside the house, they located the victim, who police believe is 67 years old, in a back bedroom with multiple stab wounds. A knife was found at the scene.

Ganard said the woman was pronounced dead and her 15-year-old granddaughter was taken into custody.

When asked if investigators believe the teen is responsible for the stabbing, Ganard said "that's what we believe right now, but I'll wait for homicide to make the determination."

According to police, early information indicates there was a "domestic disturbance" at the home that turned into a stabbing, and no one else was inside the home when police arrived on scene. The victim and teen lived at the residence together and police confirmed that the woman was the 15-year-old's guardian.

Ganard added that the teenager made the 911 call to report the stabbing, and opened a window for officers to climb through when she couldn't open the door.

Police didn't have information on a previous history involving the 15-year-old.

This is a developing story. CBS News Philadelphia will provide more details as new information becomes available.