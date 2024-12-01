Manayunk brewery releases beer collab with Philadelphia graffiti artist ShamCow

Philadelphia graffiti artist ShamCow is taking over street corners with his spotted tag

Keep your eyes peeled, and you'll find the black and white spotted tag belonging to the graffiti artist known as ShamCow across the East Falls and Wissahickon sections of Philadelphia.

You can also find the design on some of the beer cans at Twisted Gingers Brewing Company in Manayunk.

On Black Friday, the brewery launched a collaboration with the elusive artist, whose work has sparked social media posts and even a fan website.

ShamCow tag in Philadelphia CBS Philadelphia

"Actually, it kind of took me by surprise, how popular it became and how many posts, and they were all in defense," the artist told CBS News Philadelphia in August. "There were so many different people from so many different walks of life that were basically enjoying it and saying they want more of it," he said.

The ShamCow! IPA features the graffiti tag seen around the city, including the bright blue and orange "ShamCow" lettering.

Twisted Gingers Brewing Company's ShamCow IPA beer Twisted Gingers Brewing Company

Twisted Gingers said the beer features "crisp citrus notes, mango, and the signature 'Candy Lolli-Pop' flavors from Superdelic hops."

A portion of the proceeds from beer sales will benefit the agricultural program at Walter B. Saul High School. "After all, that's where the cows live around here, so let's support them and the amazing education program they have right here in Roxborough!" the brewery said.

Speaking with CBS Philadelphia reporter Ross DiMattei, the ShamCow artist said he doesn't tag government property or playgrounds, and doesn't want to paint "something somewhere that's going to mess someone's morning up."

And while he admitted that what he's doing is illegal, the artist believes that resources used to clean up his tag should be directed toward more harmful behaviors, like speeding.

This story is not an endorsement of ShamCow's actions, and CBS News Philadelphia does not condone breaking the law for any reason.