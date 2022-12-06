Watch CBS News
Gov. Wolf, first lady holds annual tree lighting event at capital

Christmas tree lighting at Pennsylvania Capitol took place Monday
HARRISBURG (CBS) -- The official lighting of the capitol holiday tree in Harrisburg took place Monday.

Once again it's decorated with ornaments from throughout the area.

Gov. Wolf and the first lady did the honors inside the Rotunda of the main capitol building. 

Handmade ornaments on the tree were created by residents of more than 70 senior communities, including from the five-county area.

