Gov. Wolf, first lady holds annual tree lighting event at capital

HARRISBURG (CBS) -- The official lighting of the capitol holiday tree in Harrisburg took place Monday.

Once again it's decorated with ornaments from throughout the area.

Gov. Wolf and the first lady did the honors inside the Rotunda of the main capitol building.

This year's tree is decorated with more than 700 ornaments made by Pre-K students and seniors from throughout Pennsylvania.



This holiday, let's celebrate our common bonds, reach out to our neighbors in need, and be kind.



I wish every Pennsylvanian a happy holiday season. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) December 5, 2022

Handmade ornaments on the tree were created by residents of more than 70 senior communities, including from the five-county area.