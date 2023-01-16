Gov. Tom Wolf says goodbye on last day in office: 'Thank you, Pennsylvania'

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Gov. Tom Wolf tweeted a goodbye message to Pennsylvanians on his last day in office.

Wolf said "it's been an honor" to be the state's 47th governor.

Thank you, Pennsylvania.



It's been an honor to serve as your governor.



Together, we overcame the insurmountable and built a stronger commonwealth.



Frances and I are grateful for the opportunity you gave us.



Your neighbor from York,

Tom Wolf, 47th governor of Pennsylvania pic.twitter.com/BwVzv7KN80 — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) January 16, 2023

Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, will be sworn in on Tuesday. It's the first time since 1966 a Pennsylvania governor has been succeeded by a member of the same political party.

Wolf signed the message "Your neighbor from York, Tom Wolf, 47th governor of Pennsylvania."