Gov. Phil Murphy's new legislation draws controversy for offshore wind projects

PAULSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- Governor Phil Murphy signed new legislation Thursday afternoon that will provide millions of dollars in tax credits and private investment to the offshore wind industry.

Gov. Murphy signed the legislation at a Paulsboro-based facility, which manufactures monopiles that support the turbines.

The law will allow New Jersey's first offshore wind project, Ocean Wind 1, which just received approval from the Biden administration, to receive federal tax credits.

It'll also trigger $200 million in private investment towards manufacturing facilities.

"That is why we're signing an offshore wind bill today that helps build our clean energy economy to both create jobs and fight climate change," Gov. Murphy said. "So, our children can actually enjoy their future."

Keith Moore is part of the group, Defend Brigantine Beach, which has been trying to stop construction of turbines, in part, through litigation.

The group fears the turbines will negatively impact ocean views, which in turn will detract families from coming to the shore, leading to tourism jobs being eliminated.

They're also alarmed by the spike in marine mammals found stranded along the shore, which they blame on pre-construction activities related to the turbines.

"We need an upwelling of individuals here that know what the damage is going to be off our coast, where we believe it's basically going to devastate the Jersey Shore economies and wildlife, fishing," Moore said.

Data from the National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration said so far this year, there have been seven humpback whale strandings in New Jersey, more than any other time in the last seven years.

However, the agency said there's no evidence offshore wind activity is leading to the strandings.

"We are very responsive not just to the concern about whales, to the sightline issues," Gov. Murphy said. "I think from the beginning we've been very good partners with folks who have concerns."

However, opponents disagreed with the governor's assessment and said they'll continue working to stop construction of the turbines.