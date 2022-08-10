Watch CBS News
Gloucester Township police urging residents to lock vehicles after numerous burglaries

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- A warning for South Jersey residents who leave their car doors unlocked. A home security video in Gloucester Township shows a suspect breaking into unlocked cars. 

Police say numerous unlocked vehicles have been burglarized recently. 

The incidents are happening in the Blenheim and Blackwood areas. 

Police are asking residents to adopt the 9 p.m. routine which includes removing or hiding valuables, taking all keys or key fobs and making sure your car doors are locked by 9 p.m. every night.

First published on August 10, 2022 / 5:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

