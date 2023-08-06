NJ police searching for van involved in deadly hit-and-run on Black Horse Pike

New Jersey police searching for van involved in deadly hit-and-run on Black Horse Pike

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) -- Police in Gloucester County are searching for the driver of a white Ford van, they say, was involved in a deadly hit-and-run Friday night.

Monroe Township police said the van was going west on the Black Horse Pike, near Corkery Lane, when it hit a 45-year-old man trying to cross the road.

Police said the driver left without stopping.

The pedestrian, whose identity has not yet been released, died at the scene.