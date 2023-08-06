NJ police searching for van involved in deadly hit-and-run on Black Horse Pike
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) -- Police in Gloucester County are searching for the driver of a white Ford van, they say, was involved in a deadly hit-and-run Friday night.
Monroe Township police said the van was going west on the Black Horse Pike, near Corkery Lane, when it hit a 45-year-old man trying to cross the road.
Police said the driver left without stopping.
The pedestrian, whose identity has not yet been released, died at the scene.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.