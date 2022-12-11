How a Gloucester County town brings you closer to Christmas

MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) – Plenty of people braved the cold weather for a good cause in South Jersey Saturday night. Harbaugh Village in Mullica Hill, Gloucester County, is back for its second year.

So many people bundled up to get into the holiday spirit.

With a big carousel, several fire pits, an ice skating rink, plus a workshop that has arts and crafts and a stage and dance floor that ties it all together, the Mullica Hill Christmas Village attracts families from all over with a mission of making memories.

"It was really fun dancing and the games were really fun," Ava Albanese, of Washington Township, said.

Coming to Gloucester County really gets you in the Christmas spirit.

"It really does. It's just kind of a magical place with all the lights and the kids having fun," Gina Pallozzi, of Washington Township, said. "It was absolutely such an amazing night. everything was really beautiful."

Admission costs about $20. A portion of that goes to George's place, a nonprofit that provides transitional housing and toys to families in need.

"We feel that every child deserves a toy at Christmas and a home to spend it in. that's what we do here," Steve Harbaugh, the Harbaugh Village owner, said.

He created the village, which first opened last year. The idea came after he decked out his home based on Griswold's home from the National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation and asked visitors to donate toys. He continues to ask for donations here to help families in need.

"So people start to get in the Christmas spirit. Tons of toys coming in, this is all for a good cause," Harbaugh said.

He also says he has donated about 45,000 toys since 2018.