Fire on Gloucester City waterfront sends smoke billowing near Walt Whitman Bridge

GLOUCESTER CITY, N.J. (CBS) - Large plumes of smoke could be seen on the Walt Whitman Bridge on Tuesday morning due to a fire on the Gloucester City waterfront in New Jersey.

Flames broke out on a cargo ship, around 9:30 a.m.

Delaware River Port Authority said speeds on the Walt Whitman Bridge were reduced while crews responded to the blaze. All lanes reopened shortly after 10 a.m.

⚠️ Walt Whitman Bridge Travel Alert:



Expect delays into NJ at this time due to a nearby fire on the Gloucester City waterfront. Speeds are also reduced at this time. Updates to follow. — Delaware River Port Authority (DRPA) (@DRPA_PAandNJ) May 21, 2024

Smoke was visible in the area of South Philadelphia and could be present in other parts of the city, the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management said.

Smoke billows into the air following a crane fire along the Delaware River Waterfront in Gloucester City, New Jersey on May 21, 2024. Helen

If you see smoke in the area, the health department recommends avoiding going outside as much as possible and closing all windows and doors to minimize air pollution in your home.