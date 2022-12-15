Gloucester City Schools get 250 bulletproof safety shields

GLOUCESTER CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Gloucester City Schools received 250 bulletproof safety shields that are designed to protect students and staff in the event of an active shooter.

Local businessman Leo Holt donated the shields at a cost of $300 each.

"There are no numbers that can equate to the value of a child's life," Holt said.

The shields will be placed next to fire extinguishers in each of the district's schools.

Gloucester City High School teacher Kevin Young said he wouldn't hesitate to grab one of the shields to protect his students.

“There are no numbers that can equate to the value of a child’s life.” | A local businessman donated 250 bulletproof shields to Gloucester City Schools in the event of an active shooter. It comes the same day as the 10th anniversary of Sandy Hook. Story at 5:30 @CBSPhiladelphia. pic.twitter.com/wAMiauEl4l — Brandon Goldner (@GoldnerTV) December 14, 2022

"I knew what I signed up for, and I knew the world was changing as I got in education that that was going to be a possibility," Young said.

Superintendent Sean Gorman has several of his own kids who attend his schools, as well as family members who work in the district.

"What we all wish for isn't possible, like a full-proof guarantee that nothing bad could ever happen to our children," Gorman said. "We can guarantee we're going to do everything we possibly can to prevent those bad moments from ever coming here locally."

Holt bought an additional 250 shields, which he plans to donate to other schools in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.