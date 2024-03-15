New Jersey brewery owner's advice to other women entering the business: "Just go for it"

Get to know Jenifer Simmons, owner of Glasstown Brewing Co. in NJ

MILLVILLE, N.J. (CBS) - As we continue to celebrate Women's History Month, women are breaking barriers in industries often dominated by men, including the brewing industry.

Cumberland County, New Jersey, has one craft brewery, and it's owned by a woman.

Glasstown Brewing Company is owned by Jenifer Simmons, who is now encouraging other women not just to enjoy a beer but to get involved in the industry.

"You just have to adapt and make sure you know what your customer base is looking for and just stay relevant," Simmons said.

The brewery is celebrating 10 years.

Jenifer Simmons sits for an interview in her Glasstown Brewing Company. CBS News Philadelphia

"You have to know the trends, what people are drinking," Simmons said. "I feel like in the beginning, it was IPA-centric. And that has moved more toward lagers."

Simmons said Glasstown was the 13th craft brewery to open in the state, and since then over 150 breweries have followed. She and her husband started the brewery after spending much of their careers in the hospitality industry.

Some cans of beer at Glasstown Brewing Company in Millville, New Jersey are marked with a celebration of the brewery's 10th anniversary in business.

"A lot of people ask if I'm the owner's wife," Simmons said. "It is very off-putting sometimes when people are like, 'Oh, where is the owner?' and they're talking to you. I gracefully say, yup, it's me."

The brewery got its name from Millville's history as a glass-making town. They're located off the beaten path – at the Millville Airport, a location picked for its outdoor space and its views.

"We thought it was kind of cool being at the airport," Simmons said. "People love it, we have great sunsets, which is amazing. It's a little old garage, but it does what it needs to do."

She offers this advice to other women who have ideas about entering industries that are often dominated by men.

"Go for it. The industry is more male-dominant, but there are so many females that are getting more and more into it," Simmons said. "There's space for everyone in the world and a brewery is the same thing. Just be confident. Go for it."

Simmons said she's seeing more women coming into the brewery. She said if beer may not necessarily be your thing, try different styles like Belgians or Saisons.

Simmons also said business is so good, they are now talking with the city about expanding the brewery.

You can learn more about the brewery and the beers they have on offer at Glasstownbrewery.com.