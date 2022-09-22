Watch CBS News
Glassboro Public Schools in precautionary shelter-in-place due to ongoing police investigation

GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- Glassboro Public Schools and school buildings are in a precautionary shelter-in-place due to an ongoing police investigation on Thursday. 

Police say there isn't an active shooter, shooting incident or any act of violence at any of Glassboro's schools. 

No students have been injured. All students and staff are safe, according to police. 

Police will release more details as they become available. 

September 22, 2022

