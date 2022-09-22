Glassboro Public Schools in precautionary shelter-in-place due to ongoing police investigation
GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- Glassboro Public Schools and school buildings are in a precautionary shelter-in-place due to an ongoing police investigation on Thursday.
Police say there isn't an active shooter, shooting incident or any act of violence at any of Glassboro's schools.
No students have been injured. All students and staff are safe, according to police.
Police will release more details as they become available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.