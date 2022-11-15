Watch CBS News
Crime

Suspect in pizza shop murder arrested in New Castle County

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Suspect in pizza shop murder arrested in New Castle County
Suspect in pizza shop murder arrested in New Castle County 00:25

GLASGOW, Del. (CBS) -- Delaware state police arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of a pizza shop owner in Glasgow, New Castle County. 22-year-old Erik Hilton of Bear, Delaware is charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators say Hilton confronted the owner of La Piazza di Caruso Sunday night.

They say he then stabbed the victim multiple times and ran away from the shop.

Hilton is held on $1 million bail.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on November 15, 2022 / 7:11 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.