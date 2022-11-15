Suspect in pizza shop murder arrested in New Castle County

GLASGOW, Del. (CBS) -- Delaware state police arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of a pizza shop owner in Glasgow, New Castle County. 22-year-old Erik Hilton of Bear, Delaware is charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators say Hilton confronted the owner of La Piazza di Caruso Sunday night.

They say he then stabbed the victim multiple times and ran away from the shop.

Hilton is held on $1 million bail.