No explosive device found at Delaware's Glasgow Park: police

Digital Brief: May 10, 2023 (AM)

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) -- A Delaware park has reopened Wednesday after police say an explosive device was not found.

According to New Castle County Police, sometime on Tuesday night, the Maryland State Police heard from a suspect that an explosive device was dumped in Glasgow Park.

New Castle County police were notified and then locked down the park, which was closed at the time.

The 250-acre park was searched, with K-9s all over searching. No device was found.

The suspect who made the threat is in custody in Maryland on another unrelated incident.

Police say that suspect will likely face charges, even if nothing is found.

The park has since reopened to the public.