Watch CBS News
Local News

Neighbor rescued from burning Philadelphia home after girl hears him screaming

By Joe Brandt, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Girl hears neighbor screaming, mom alerts firefighters to burning home
Girl hears neighbor screaming, mom alerts firefighters to burning home 00:44

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A little girl heard her neighbor screaming for help and her mom alerted the Philadelphia Fire Department, leading to the neighbor's rescue early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out on North 57th Street near Wyalusing Avenue in West Philadelphia after 5 a.m.

"I heard somebody screaming 'help' and then I finally look out the window and I saw the house on fire. My mom was asleep and I woke her up, she went outside to check it out and that house started catching on fire," Charlee White said.

Officials say the man was on the roof of the porch when firefighters arrived.

The man rescued from the home had smoke inhalation and burns to his hands.

Officials say he's in stable condition.

First published on August 1, 2023 / 6:44 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.