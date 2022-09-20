1-year-old critically injured after being attacked by 2 dogs inside Oxford Circle home: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An infant is in critical condition after being attacked by two dogs throughout the body in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle neighborhood. Police say the 1-year-old baby girl was inside a home on the 2200 block of Brighton Street when she was bitten by the two dogs throughout the body just before noon on Tuesday.

Chopper 3 was over the scene.

Infant bit by two dogs in Oxford Circle CBS Philadelphia

The infant was placed in critical condition.

Both dogs were shot by a person inside the property.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Police are trying to get a search warrant to get into the house.