1-year-old critically injured after being attacked by 2 dogs inside Oxford Circle home: police

By CBS3 Staff, Kerri Corrado

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An infant is in critical condition after being attacked by two dogs throughout the body in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle neighborhood. Police say the 1-year-old baby girl was inside a home on the 2200 block of Brighton Street when she was bitten by the two dogs throughout the body just before noon on Tuesday. 

The infant was placed in critical condition. 

Both dogs were shot by a person inside the property. 

No arrests have been made at this time. 

Police are trying to get a search warrant to get into the house.

First published on September 20, 2022 / 2:34 PM

