Police discover shot person in Northern Liberties car crash
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police discovered a man with a gunshot wound in a car that crashed in Northern Liberties Sunday night. It happened at around 11:45 p.m. near the corner of 4th Street and Girard Avenue, right in front of a firehouse.
Police say they were called for a crash but quickly realized the passenger in one of the cars was shot.
He was transported to a nearby hospital and is now in stable condition.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.