Police discover shot person in Northern Liberties car crash

Police discover shot person in car that crashed in Northern Liberties

Police discover shot person in car that crashed in Northern Liberties

Police discover shot person in car that crashed in Northern Liberties

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police discovered a man with a gunshot wound in a car that crashed in Northern Liberties Sunday night. It happened at around 11:45 p.m. near the corner of 4th Street and Girard Avenue, right in front of a firehouse.

Police say they were called for a crash but quickly realized the passenger in one of the cars was shot.

He was transported to a nearby hospital and is now in stable condition.