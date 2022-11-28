Watch CBS News
Crime

Police discover shot person in Northern Liberties car crash

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Police discover shot person in car that crashed in Northern Liberties
Police discover shot person in car that crashed in Northern Liberties 00:21

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police discovered a man with a gunshot wound in a car that crashed in Northern Liberties Sunday night. It happened at around 11:45 p.m. near the corner of 4th Street and Girard Avenue, right in front of a firehouse.

Police say they were called for a crash but quickly realized the passenger in one of the cars was shot.

He was transported to a nearby hospital and is now in stable condition.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on November 28, 2022 / 5:29 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.