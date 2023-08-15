Gilgo Beach murder suspect, Rex Heuermann, is off suicide watch: sheriff

Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect not connected to unsolved Atlantic City deaths, police say

Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect no connected to unsolved Atlantic City deaths, police say

Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect no connected to unsolved Atlantic City deaths, police say

LONG ISLAND (CNN) -- The Gilgo Beach murder suspect, Rex Heuermann, is off suicide watch. According to Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon, Jr., mental health staff at the jail have decided to remove Heuermann from suicide watch.

The sheriff said staff will continue to evaluate him periodically.

Heuermann's housing and security protocols have not changed.

ALSO SEE: Gilgo Beach murders suspect, Rex Heuermann, must give DNA swab, judge rules

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to murdering three women found near the beach on New York's Long Island more than a decade ago. He is also the prime suspect in the 2007 disappearance and death of a fourth woman.