Watch CBS News
Crime

Gilgo Beach murder suspect, Rex Heuermann, is off suicide watch: sheriff

/ CNN

Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect no connected to unsolved Atlantic City deaths, police say
Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect not connected to unsolved Atlantic City deaths, police say 00:28

LONG ISLAND (CNN) -- The Gilgo Beach murder suspect, Rex Heuermann, is off suicide watch. According to Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon, Jr., mental health staff at the jail have decided to remove Heuermann from suicide watch.

The sheriff said staff will continue to evaluate him periodically.

Heuermann's housing and security protocols have not changed.

ALSO SEE: Gilgo Beach murders suspect, Rex Heuermann, must give DNA swab, judge rules

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to murdering three women found near the beach on New York's Long Island more than a decade ago. He is also the prime suspect in the 2007 disappearance and death of a fourth woman.

First published on August 15, 2023 / 5:23 PM

The-CNN-Wire ™ © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.